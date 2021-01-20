Analysts Expect Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) will report earnings per share of ($0.52) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the lowest is ($0.56). Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($2.80) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 81.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.09) to ($2.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($1.49). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

CYCC stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.34. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $19.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.58.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include CYC065, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

