Analysts Expect Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $694.30 Million

Analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) will post $694.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $702.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $683.01 million. Echo Global Logistics reported sales of $531.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will report full-year sales of $2.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Echo Global Logistics.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $691.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.67 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ECHO. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.73.

In other news, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $586,600.00. Also, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $346,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,622,561.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,400 shares of company stock worth $958,065 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 349,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 89,374 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,337,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Echo Global Logistics stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.86. 81,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,291. Echo Global Logistics has a 52-week low of $14.17 and a 52-week high of $31.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

