Analysts Expect Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) to Announce $0.33 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) will announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.32. Hercules Capital reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.36. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $70.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.22 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 42.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on HTGC. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Carol L. Foster acquired 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $50,011.50. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 28.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HTGC stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.28. 12,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,962. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.57. Hercules Capital has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.19.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

