Analysts Expect LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) will report sales of $35.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.90 million to $36.07 million. LeMaitre Vascular reported sales of $30.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full-year sales of $127.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $127.73 million to $127.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $145.94 million, with estimates ranging from $142.70 million to $147.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $36.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.62 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

LMAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barrington Research upped their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LeMaitre Vascular has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

In other news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 18,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $744,173.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,491.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 30,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,273,662.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,161.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 273,015 shares of company stock worth $10,153,890. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 836.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 327.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 288.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 59,165 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter worth about $234,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $44.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $906.85 million, a P/E ratio of 47.94, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $44.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.71.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

