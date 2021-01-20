Analysts Expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) will announce $1.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.14 billion and the lowest is $1.07 billion. TransDigm Group posted sales of $1.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full year sales of $4.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $5.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $5.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TransDigm Group.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.62 earnings per share.

TDG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $560.00 to $710.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $375.00 to $465.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $668.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $484.00 to $668.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $615.00 to $647.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $571.13.

TDG opened at $573.41 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $200.06 and a fifty-two week high of $673.51. The company has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $604.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $519.53.

In other TransDigm Group news, insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 12,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.57, for a total value of $7,268,618.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,103 shares in the company, valued at $7,790,650.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 14,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.95, for a total transaction of $8,928,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,100 shares of company stock valued at $58,516,167. Corporate insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDG. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at about $206,677,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 939.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 273,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,149,000 after purchasing an additional 246,937 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at about $70,898,000. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,554,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $738,573,000 after purchasing an additional 133,310 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 48.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 379,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,475,000 after purchasing an additional 124,078 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransDigm Group (TDG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.