Analysts Expect Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) will post $0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Verra Mobility’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Verra Mobility posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Verra Mobility.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $96.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.71 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Verra Mobility from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Verra Mobility from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Verra Mobility from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.92.

In related news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $230,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,840.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $77,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 28,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,750 shares of company stock worth $689,925. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 10.0% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 50.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 32.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 1.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 303,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM opened at $13.04 on Friday. Verra Mobility has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.51 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.22 and a 200 day moving average of $11.30.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verra Mobility (VRRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.