Analysts Issue Forecasts for Arvinas, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arvinas in a report released on Monday, January 18th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the year.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 403.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. The company had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Arvinas from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Arvinas from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Arvinas from $62.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.08.

Arvinas stock opened at $91.37 on Wednesday. Arvinas has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $92.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.61. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.69 and a beta of 2.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,015,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 286.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 24,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 18,382 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Arvinas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in Arvinas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,083,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Arvinas by 239.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 79,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 56,147 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Liam Ratcliffe bought 142,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

