Analysts Offer Predictions for LSL Property Services plc’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:LSLPF)

LSL Property Services plc (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of LSL Property Services in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LSL Property Services’ FY2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LSL Property Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th.

LSL Property Services stock opened at $3.77 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.82. LSL Property Services has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $4.39.

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services.

