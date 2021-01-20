Analysts Set Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Target Price at $33.25

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AUB shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, EVP Loreen A. Lagatta sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $83,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $388,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Russell Ellett purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.84 per share, for a total transaction of $98,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,290.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,000 shares of company stock worth $227,070. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 139.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 62.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUB traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.58. The stock had a trading volume of 6,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $37.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.74 and its 200 day moving average is $29.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.41.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.22. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $171.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

