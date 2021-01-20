Analysts Set Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target at $18.62

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.62.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BKR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. HSBC downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $22.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.97. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 27,988,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $417,303,808.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 2.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at $26,542,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at $759,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 25.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 79,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

