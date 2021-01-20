Analysts Set Expectations for Analog Devices, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Analog Devices in a research report issued on Friday, January 15th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein expects that the semiconductor company will earn $1.59 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.42 EPS.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS.

ADI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.46.

Analog Devices stock opened at $160.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $161.78.

In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $249,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $263,987.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,572,565.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,630 shares of company stock worth $7,376,998 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 127.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

