Analysts Set Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) PT at $213.00

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $220.77.

GNRC has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded up $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $268.79. 685,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,048. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.02 and its 200 day moving average is $196.85. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $75.50 and a fifty-two week high of $269.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.33. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The firm had revenue of $701.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.62 million. On average, analysts predict that Generac will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total value of $1,144,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,999,471.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $761,054.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,611 shares of company stock valued at $2,974,254 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Generac by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Generac by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

