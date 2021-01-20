Analysts Set Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Target Price at $61.00

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Heineken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Heineken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. ING Group downgraded shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of HEINY stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $54.24. 27,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,206. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.36. The company has a market capitalization of $62.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.84. Heineken has a twelve month low of $37.43 and a twelve month high of $57.12.

About Heineken

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

