Analysts Set Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) PT at $27.25

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITPOF shares. TD Securities upped their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. National Bank Financial cut Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from $32.50 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC upgraded Intertape Polymer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock opened at $18.87 on Wednesday. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.31. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $323.03 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

