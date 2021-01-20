Analysts Set Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) PT at $2.25

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Investec downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. HSBC cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

LYG traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.92. 3,949,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,568,709. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $3.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.59. The firm has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.45.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 15,892 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 68,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 11,560 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 139,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 67,299 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,105,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 35,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

