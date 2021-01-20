Analysts Set Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) PT at $10.00

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.44.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LUNMF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Lundin Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LUNMF remained flat at $$9.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 68,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,928. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $10.04.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $600.70 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 5.00%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

