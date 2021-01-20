Analysts Set Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) (LON:PSN) Price Target at GBX 2,961.11

Shares of Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) (LON:PSN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,961.11 ($38.69).

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) from GBX 2,776 ($36.27) to GBX 2,937 ($38.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,160 ($41.29) price target on shares of Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) in a report on Monday, December 21st.

Get Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) alerts:

PSN opened at GBX 2,764 ($36.11) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,745.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,602.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 4.86. Persimmon Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,367.50 ($17.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,328 ($43.48). The stock has a market capitalization of £8.82 billion and a PE ratio of 12.83.

In other news, insider Dean K. Finch acquired 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,718 ($35.51) per share, for a total transaction of £50,283 ($65,695.06).

Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.