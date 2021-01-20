Analysts Set SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Target Price at $55.60

SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.60.

SPXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of SPX from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

In related news, VP Scott William Sproule sold 167,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $7,237,973.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John William Swann III sold 19,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $1,134,751.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPX by 60.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,130,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,437,000 after purchasing an additional 427,778 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of SPX by 23.2% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 647,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,039,000 after purchasing an additional 121,839 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPX by 14.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,384,000 after purchasing an additional 49,732 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of SPX by 4.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 337,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,636,000 after purchasing an additional 15,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPX by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 231,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

SPX stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.51. 1,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,720. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.19. SPX has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $60.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $363.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.83 million. SPX had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SPX will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

