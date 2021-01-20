Analysts Set Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) Price Target at C$13.64

Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.64.

SPB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James downgraded Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$13.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. CIBC downgraded Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

SPB traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$12.62. 115,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,524. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.69. Superior Plus Corp. has a 1-year low of C$5.97 and a 1-year high of C$13.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.56.

Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.25) by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$399.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$423.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Superior Plus Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.51%.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

