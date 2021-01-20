Analysts Set Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Target Price at $69.20

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $78.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 9,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $574,448.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 181,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,447,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen P. Theobald sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,697 shares of company stock valued at $2,247,319 in the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,394,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 2nd quarter valued at $531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WD opened at $88.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.27. Walker & Dunlop has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $94.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.11. The company has a quick ratio of 187.94, a current ratio of 187.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.73 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

