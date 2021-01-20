Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for AeroVironment (AVAV)

AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/19/2021 – AeroVironment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “AeroVironment, Inc. designs, develops, produces, operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies, businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems, which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of UAS and tactical missile systems that provide situational awareness, multi-band communications, force protection and other mission effects, and Efficient Energy Systems, which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of electric energy systems. The Company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems and related services primarily to organizations within the United States Department of Defense. The Company also supplies charging systems and services for electric vehicles, and power cycling and test systems to commercial, consumer and government customers. It serves the U.S. Department of Defense, including the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Special Operations Command, Air Force, and Navy. “

1/15/2021 – AeroVironment was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $103.00.

1/14/2021 – AeroVironment was upgraded by analysts at Alembic Global Advisors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2021 – AeroVironment was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $86.00.

1/14/2021 – AeroVironment had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

12/11/2020 – AeroVironment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/10/2020 – AeroVironment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $99.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2020 – AeroVironment had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $98.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2020 – AeroVironment had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $88.00 to $98.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

AeroVironment stock opened at $131.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.26. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $134.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.16 and a beta of 0.58.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 167.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the second quarter valued at $76,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the second quarter valued at $353,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 6.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,436,000 after buying an additional 9,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 105.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 195,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,538,000 after buying an additional 100,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

