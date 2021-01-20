Analyzing First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) and DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY)

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) and DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

First Commonwealth Financial has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DBS Group has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for First Commonwealth Financial and DBS Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Commonwealth Financial 0 5 1 0 2.17 DBS Group 1 1 1 0 2.00

First Commonwealth Financial currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential downside of 21.38%. Given First Commonwealth Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Commonwealth Financial is more favorable than DBS Group.

Dividends

First Commonwealth Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. DBS Group pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. First Commonwealth Financial pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DBS Group pays out 27.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.0% of First Commonwealth Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of DBS Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of First Commonwealth Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Commonwealth Financial and DBS Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Commonwealth Financial $410.75 million 2.98 $105.33 million $1.10 11.56 DBS Group $15.04 billion 3.40 $4.69 billion $7.23 11.06

DBS Group has higher revenue and earnings than First Commonwealth Financial. DBS Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Commonwealth Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First Commonwealth Financial and DBS Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Commonwealth Financial 18.68% 7.42% 0.89% DBS Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

First Commonwealth Financial beats DBS Group on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. The company's commercial banking services comprise commercial lending, business checking accounts, online account management services, payroll direct deposits, commercial cash management services, and repurchase agreements, as well as ACH origination services. It also offers various trust and asset management services; auto, home, and business insurance, as well as term life insurance; and annuities, mutual funds, and stock and bond brokerage services through a broker-dealer and insurance brokers. As of October 27, 2020, the company operated 147 community banking offices in western and central Pennsylvania, as well as northeastern, central, and southwestern Ohio. It also leases three mortgage loan production offices and four corporate loan production offices, as well as operates a network of 163 automated teller machines. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

DBS Group Company Profile

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers. The Institutional Banking segment provides financial services and products for bank and non-bank financial institutions, government-linked companies, large corporates, and small and medium sized businesses. Its products and services comprise short-term working capital financing and specialized lending; cash management, trade finance, and securities and fiduciary services; treasury and markets products; and corporate finance and advisory banking, as well as capital markets solutions. The Treasury Markets segment is involved in structuring, market-making, and trading in a range of treasury products. The Others segment offers Islamic banking services. DBS Group Holdings Ltd was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Singapore.

