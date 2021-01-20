Analyzing Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) and Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) and Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Pulmatrix alerts:

This table compares Pulmatrix and Tricida’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmatrix $7.91 million 6.09 -$20.60 million ($0.80) -1.75 Tricida N/A N/A -$176.81 million ($3.72) -1.92

Pulmatrix has higher revenue and earnings than Tricida. Tricida is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pulmatrix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Pulmatrix and Tricida’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmatrix -166.00% -147.81% -56.43% Tricida N/A -125.57% -69.25%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.3% of Pulmatrix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.5% of Tricida shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Pulmatrix shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 70.4% of Tricida shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Pulmatrix has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tricida has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Pulmatrix and Tricida, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulmatrix 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tricida 1 1 2 0 2.25

Pulmatrix currently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,020.14%. Tricida has a consensus target price of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 170.83%. Given Pulmatrix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Pulmatrix is more favorable than Tricida.

Summary

Pulmatrix beats Tricida on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, a narrow spectrum kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The company has a license agreement with RespiVert Ltd. to develop kinase inhibitor for access to a portfolio of novel drug candidates; and Cipla Technologies LLC for the development and commercialization of Pulmazole. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis. Tricida, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.