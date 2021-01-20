Anatole Investment Management Ltd Sells 907,708 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Anatole Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 781,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 907,708 shares during the period. Kulicke and Soffa Industries makes up about 5.3% of Anatole Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Anatole Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 1.26% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $24,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 77.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 296,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 129,125 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 371,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,743,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 430,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,632,000 after acquiring an additional 169,944 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

KLIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

In other news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $38.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.63 and a beta of 1.18. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.91 and a 1-year high of $39.68.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $177.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.95%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

