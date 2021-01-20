Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) Short Interest Up 17.3% in December

Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the December 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANDA. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $669,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $483,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,253,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,832,000 after buying an additional 451,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 24,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Bank of America raised Andina Acquisition Corp. III from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III stock opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.03 million, a P/E ratio of -46.25 and a beta of 0.04. Andina Acquisition Corp. III has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $11.42.

Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter.

Andina Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in BogotÃ¡, Colombia.

