AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Up 5.3%

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)’s share price shot up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.53 and last traded at $23.44. 3,273,020 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 3,177,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.25.

A number of research firms have commented on AU. Zacks Investment Research lowered AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.32.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.76 and a 200 day moving average of $26.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 17.9% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 55,425 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 43,000.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,195 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the third quarter valued at $3,468,000. 29.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.