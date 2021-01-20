AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) Trading 7.7% Higher

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC)’s share price traded up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.97 and last traded at $6.18. 484,838 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 439% from the average session volume of 89,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

The company has a market capitalization of $69.28 million and a P/E ratio of -3.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average is $5.02.

About AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC)

Anpac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a development-stage biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It also manufactures cancer differentiation analysis devices; and offers physical checkup package services.

