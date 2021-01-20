Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)’s stock price fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.08 and last traded at $8.11. 6,939,528 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 5,636,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.61.

AM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Antero Midstream in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Antero Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Antero Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Antero Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average of $6.62.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $233.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.70 million. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 36.71%. Research analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 9,788 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $60,881.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,817.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 27,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 53,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 14,650 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 19,742 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $912,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $404,000. Institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets. It owns and operates natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.