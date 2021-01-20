Anthem (ANTM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.57 per share for the quarter. Anthem has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 22.30 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.81 billion. On average, analysts expect Anthem to post $22 EPS for the current fiscal year and $25 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Anthem stock opened at $323.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $319.34 and a 200-day moving average of $292.05. Anthem has a one year low of $171.03 and a one year high of $340.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $80.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.55%.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,024,591.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANTM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.37.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

