Anyswap Market Cap Hits $2.10 Million (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 20th. In the last week, Anyswap has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One Anyswap token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000401 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a total market cap of $2.10 million and approximately $50,992.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Anyswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00046211 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00119902 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00072521 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00256732 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00064418 BTC.

Anyswap Token Profile

Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,047,876 tokens. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard.

Buying and Selling Anyswap

Anyswap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anyswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anyswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.