Apexium Financial LP Sells 310 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Apexium Financial LP decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,678 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 18,164 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 111,359 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in Intel by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 46,524 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 40,661 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 20,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Intel by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,586.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut Intel to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.18.

Shares of INTC opened at $57.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.