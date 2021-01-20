AppCoins Price Reaches $0.0331 on Major Exchanges (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. AppCoins has a market capitalization of $8.14 million and $37,630.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AppCoins has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AppCoins token can now be purchased for $0.0331 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AppCoins alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00057503 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $183.05 or 0.00524615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005535 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00042261 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,342.25 or 0.03846915 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00013130 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00015994 BTC.

AppCoins Token Profile

APPC is a token. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,613,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 245,613,268 tokens. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io.

AppCoins Token Trading

AppCoins can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AppCoins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AppCoins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.