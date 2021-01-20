Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Raised by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,485 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 4.0% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Apple by 279.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after acquiring an additional 495,180,468 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Apple by 283.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,431,530,000 after acquiring an additional 92,101,156 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,956,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,814 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 296.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,114,176,000 after acquiring an additional 58,823,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Apple by 290.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $127.83 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.25. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $138.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAPL. DA Davidson upped their target price on Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Argus upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.56.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

