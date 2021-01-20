Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s Largest Position

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 147,730 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Apple comprises 7.7% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $127.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.25. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $138.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $132.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Apple from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.56.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

