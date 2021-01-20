Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by MBE Wealth Management LLC

MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 321.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.0% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92,080 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 143,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,100,000 after purchasing an additional 42,592 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,644,000. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of Apple by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 45,338 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $127.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $138.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Apple from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.56.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

