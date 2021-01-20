Appleton Partners Inc. MA Buys Shares of 7,578 Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WCN. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

In other news, VP Matthew Stephen Black sold 2,100 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $214,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WCN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Waste Connections from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.86.

WCN stock opened at $102.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.85. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.87 and a 1-year high of $111.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 131.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.