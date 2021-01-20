Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,492 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIBR. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $408,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 87,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 12,225 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $45.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.04. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $20.87 and a 52 week high of $45.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%.

