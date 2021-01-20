Appleton Partners Inc. MA Lowers Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $279,217,000. Natixis boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 1,611.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 830,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,721,000 after acquiring an additional 781,854 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 53.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,543,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,440,000 after purchasing an additional 540,612 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 559.7% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 628,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,740,000 after purchasing an additional 533,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 903,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,038,000 after acquiring an additional 472,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,328.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares in the company, valued at $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,462 shares of company stock worth $12,281,336. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $174.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $159.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $174.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TXN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.11.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

