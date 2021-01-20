Appleton Partners Inc. MA Lowers Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,327,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,508,000 after acquiring an additional 452,819 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of CSX by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 296,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,061,000 after purchasing an additional 14,793 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of CSX by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 5,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in CSX by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $92.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $97.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.41.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on CSX from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Benchmark raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CSX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.30.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.