Appleton Partners Inc. MA Raises Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKLN. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 22,339,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,396 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,473,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,848 shares during the period. Bain Capital Credit LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,223,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,353,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,906,000 after buying an additional 1,616,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $24,834,000.

BKLN stock opened at $22.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.90. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $22.80.

