Appleton Partners Inc. MA Raises Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 244.4% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth about $1,894,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 87.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOC. Zacks Investment Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $453.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $384.33.

NYSE:NOC opened at $298.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $263.31 and a 1 year high of $385.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

