Appleton Partners Inc. MA Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,535,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,607,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,353,000 after acquiring an additional 535,573 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 20,277.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 258,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,543,000 after acquiring an additional 257,117 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 466,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,874,000 after acquiring an additional 168,154 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 347.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 178,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,467,000 after purchasing an additional 138,622 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $213.59 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $110.05 and a 1 year high of $215.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.78.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

