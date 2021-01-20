Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 1,852 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,301 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Illumina by 502.6% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,652 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 29,010 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $10,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Illumina by 2.3% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,483 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 6.4% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Illumina by 372.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 28,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $10,666,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Illumina from $335.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BTIG Research upgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Guggenheim cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $334.14.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.16, for a total value of $891,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 197,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,817,770.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,547 shares in the company, valued at $15,241,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,864 shares of company stock worth $10,118,640. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina stock opened at $390.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.54, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.78 and a 52-week high of $404.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $362.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

