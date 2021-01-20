Appulse Co. (APL.V) (CVE:APL) Shares Gap Up to $0.36

Appulse Co. (APL.V) (CVE:APL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.36, but opened at $0.43. Appulse Co. (APL.V) shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.32.

Appulse Co. (APL.V) (CVE:APL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.10 million during the quarter.

Appulse Co. (APL.V) Company Profile (CVE:APL)

Appulse Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides new and refurbished centrifuge machines and parts in North America and internationally. It is also involved in the rental of centrifuge equipment; provision of maintenance services, and consulting and design advisory services to industries, as well as machining services for equipment repairs; and manufacture of parts using machining and milling equipment.

