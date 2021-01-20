Apyx Medical Co. to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.40) Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts (NASDAQ:APYX)

Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Apyx Medical in a report issued on Thursday, January 14th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.43). Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Apyx Medical’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apyx Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday.

Apyx Medical stock opened at $10.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $348.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.05 and a quick ratio of 6.49. Apyx Medical has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $10.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.02.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 64.16% and a negative return on equity of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apyx Medical by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,502,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,785,000 after acquiring an additional 19,195 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 565,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 9,163 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 558,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 204,900 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 484,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 30,948 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 273.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 107,448 shares during the period. 52.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, a energy technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

