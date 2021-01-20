Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the December 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQMS traded up $1.12 on Tuesday, hitting $4.84. The company had a trading volume of 11,273,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,176,723. Aqua Metals has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $296.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aqua Metals will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQMS. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 343.0% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,257,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,522 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aqua Metals in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 100.0% in the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 125.0% in the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 67.0% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells lead bullion, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

