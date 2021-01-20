ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.13.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AETUF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of ARC Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

AETUF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.44. 11,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.70. ARC Resources has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.71.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. ARC Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 65.18%. The company had revenue of $217.81 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

