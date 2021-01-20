Archford Capital Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.8% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,503,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 25,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 38,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 20,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $162.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.91. The company has a market capitalization of $428.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $163.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.50.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

