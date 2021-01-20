Archford Capital Strategies LLC Buys 4,618 Shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BOTZ. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 2,836.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 250.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Main Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 102.2% during the third quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the second quarter worth $79,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOTZ opened at $35.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.04. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $35.35.

