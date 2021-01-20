Archford Capital Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 5,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 13,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.83.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $90.38 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $103.79. The stock has a market cap of $66.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

